Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Coldplay's much-awaited 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' is finally making its way to India with its highly anticipated performance in Mumbai.

As preparations are underway ahead of the performance, which is set to take place on January 18 in Navi Mumbai, traffic management in the city has become a key concern. The authorities are taking extra steps to ensure the event runs smoothly and that attendees have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade spoke to ANI about the traffic arrangements for the event and urged locals to use public transportation as much as possible to avoid congestion.

"I would like to appeal to the public to use public transport as much as possible. People coming in private vehicles should park their vehicles in the parking spaces only...Around 45,000 people are expected to see Coldplay...Traffic is moving slowly...We have deployed adequate force," Kakade told ANI.

Before Coldplay takes the stage, the audience will have the chance to enjoy live performances by Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal.

The Indian tour of Coldplay, organized by BookMyShow Live, doesn't end here.

The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

After their India tour, the band will kick off their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they'll also perform in South Korea.

Coldplay, the British rock band, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey. (ANI)

