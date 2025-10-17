Washington, DC [US] October 17 (ANI): America's quiz show 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' has been renewed for Season 2, moving from Amazon Prime Video to Netflix, reported Variety. Colin Jost is expected to return as a host for the show.

According to the outlet, Colin Jost is in talks to return as host for the second season of the spinoff quiz show, which is due sometime in 2026.

A spin on the classic 'answer-and-question' trivia format, 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' pits contestants against each other in a tournament-style battle of knowledge about movies, music, television and other categories.

'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' captivated an audience with its fun and energetic gameplay, building on the beloved franchise and offering fans an opportunity to test their zeitgeist knowledge," said Suzanne Prete, president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television as quoted by Variety.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with the exemplary team at Netflix to bring more episodes to our passionate and loyal viewers," added Prete as quoted by the outlet.

The series debuted in December 2024 and aired its final game of Season 1 in March, crowning the team Personality Hires (Emily Hogg, Zach Gozlan and Miranda Onnen) the winners of the 300,000 USD grand prize.

The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Michael Davies is the executive producer.

The show arrived amid the 41st season of 'Jeopardy!,' the long-running trivia show popularised by Alex Trebek and currently hosted by former winner Ken Jennings.

The show is now airing its 42nd season. (ANI)

