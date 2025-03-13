Los Angeles [US], March 13 (ANI): Comedy series 'Overcompensating' is all set to be released in May.

On Thursday, Prime Video released first-look images and the premiere date for Overcompensating, created by and starring Benito Skinner.

The comedy series, produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios, will premiere all eight episodes on May 15, 2025 on the streaming giant.

Overcompensating is a "college-set ensemble comedy about the wild, chaotic journey of Benny (Skinner), a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen (Wally Baram), a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs. With guidance from Benny's older sister (Mary Beth Barone) and her campus-legend boyfriend (Adam DiMarco), Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are."

Previously announced cast members of Overcompensating include Wally Baram (Shrinking), Mary Beth Barone (Black Mirror), Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus) and Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel). Recurring guest stars include Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber, Julia Shiplett, Tommy Do, Alexandra Beaton, Claire Qute, Elias Azimi and Maddie Phillips. Holmes, Corteon Moore, Owen Thiele and Nell Verlaque also have recurring roles. Andrea Martin also has a guest star role.

Overcompensating is created, written and executive produced by Benito Skinner. Scott King also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin executive produce for Strong Baby. (ANI)

