Washington D.C. [USA], August 8 (ANI): The much-awaited reunion special episode of the famous 90's sitcom 'Friends' is once again being delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic which is impacting the physical production.

According to Variety, the filming dates are yet to be determined for the unscripted show planned to be telecasted on HBO Max.

Also Read | Fahadh Faasil Birthday: These 6 Malayalam Movies Of This Brilliant Actor Deserve A Bollywood Remake!.

The reunion special was originally scheduled to be shot back in March with a live audience but was postponed due to the entertainment production shutdown caused due to coronavirus.

WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt had in May said that the company was hopeful of shooting the special by the end of the summer, as reported by Variety.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Bridegroom Poses with Father Suresh Babu and Uncle Venkatesh Daggubati Ahead Of the Royal Ceremony!.

The shooting of the reunion special episode comes almost 26 years after its launch. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were all scheduled to reunite for the unscripted reunion.

The special was set to film on Stage 24, the original 'Friends' soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)