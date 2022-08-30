Washington [US], August 30 (ANI): Recently, when singer Harry Styles was performing in New York's Madison Square Garden, fans threw chicken nuggets at him. What happened next will make you laugh and leave you astounded as well!

During one of his 15 dates at New York's Madison Square Garden, Harry Styles was attacked with some chicken nuggets post and he decided to halt the show for a while.

According to Variety, Harry had a smirk on his face when he shouted out loud, "Who threw the chicken nugget?"

Harry held the chicken nugget in his hand as another nugget landed on the stage after which he said, "It's another chicken nugget!"

Styles then said, "I don't eat chicken, sorry! I don't eat meat " when the crowd asked him to eat it.

According to Variety, when the second nugget landed on the stage, he said, "first of all, this is cold. And I'm assuming very old."

By this time, the singer had been asking the crowd repeatedly if they wanted the nugget back. "Why? Because! Don't eat it," he threw the chicken back into the crowd and said, "Don't eat it. "It's now on the ground. Don't go looking for it, we'll get you another nugget."

Styles was amused rather than offended by the chicken's selection as ammunition, but other artists haven't been as fortunate.

According to Variety, in July, Kid Cudi headlined the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami but left his set early after multiple water bottles were thrown at him from the crowd. He said, "Yo, I will walk off this stage if you all throw one more fucking thing up here, I will leave, I will leave right now".

Coming back to Harry Styles, following his tours of North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, last week he revealed that he would be extending his 'Love on Tour' worldwide trek with the addition of 19 new dates in Europe for the following year. Additionally, he changed the dates for Austin, Chicago, and So Paulo. (ANI)

