Alia Bhatt with her girl gang and daughter Raha (Image source: Instagram/@akansharanjankapoor)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt's girl gang just got an adorable addition, who is her daughter, Raha Kapoor!

Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "bone chuha".

In one of the pictures, Raha can be seen enjoying her mother's girl gang.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCqxQgAIV8V/?img_index=5

Fans go crazy whenever they get to see the pictures of the little one on social media and now, they bombarded the comment section on new picture with love and blessings.

A user wrote, "Raha" with heart emoticons.

Another fan commented, "Simply luvable" with heart and fire emojis.

Recently, another picture went viral of Raha where Ranbir can be seen holding her in his arms as he poses with one of the staff members.

Raha looked super cute in a pink swimsuit and white headband.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha was born in November 2022.

On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is busy filming her upcoming movie 'Alpha'.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

Alia's recent film, 'Jigra', hit theatres on October 11. (ANI)

