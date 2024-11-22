Lee Min Ho has always managed to keep his roles fresh and different, no matter the genre – be it a rom-com, thriller, or anything else. This South Korean star never fails to amaze his fans. Now, K-drama fans are buzzing with excitement for his upcoming show, When The Stars Gossip. He will star alongside Gong Hyo Jin in this much-anticipated space romance drama. The TVN series is a space drama and follows the story of Commander Eve (played by Gong Hyo Jin), who works at a zero-gravity space station. Lee Min Ho’s Gong Ryong is an OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) on a secret mission. He is the guest at the space station. ‘Pachinko’ S2 Trailer: Lee Min-ho and Minha Kim’s Epic Love Triumphs Over WWII Chaos in Japan; New Season To Stream on Apple TV+ From August 23 (Watch Video).

Now, the series, which is scheduled to release on January 4, 2025, at 9:20 PM, is one of the highly-anticipated series. But the question remains what to expect from the series? Without wasting any more time, let's dive in and know what the audience can expect from this series.

The Chemistry

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin will be sharing the screen for the first time. It is nearly impossible to deny the fact that Lee Min Ho always makes his roles interesting, shapes his character well, and blends perfectly with his female lead. No doubt, in this story, he will do the same.

The Storyline

Aliens, past lives, and mermaids have all been featured in K-dramas, but not a space romance. The series follows the fateful encounter of a space tourist and an astronaut on a space station. Yes, Gong Yoo's The Silent Sea is a space drama, but it is not a romance. Lee Min-Ho, Like Shah Rukh Khan, Doesn't Like His Heroines With Hair Tied-Up; These Videos Are Proof.

‘When The Stars Gossip’ Cast

Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, and Heo Nam Jun will play key roles in the drama. Not just as supporting casts, they will take on roles that will add depth to the story and help drive the drama forward.

