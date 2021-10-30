Los Angeles, Oct 30 (PTI) Actor Daisy Ridley is set to headline "Mind Fall", the upcoming sci-fi thriller movie.

The feature film will be directed by French filmmaker Mathieu Kassovitz from a script penned by "The Imitation Game" scribe Graham Moore.

As per Deadline, "Mind Fall" is set in a near-future London where through the use of illegal technology people are able to remove memories from someone's mind and implant them into another.

These memories or "mems" have become the hottest drug on the black market as people are willing to pay top dollar to bind memories to themselves, making it indistinguishable between what events they themselves lived and what they implanted.

Ridley will star as Ardis Varnado, a top trafficker of mems while also a struggling addict who gets high on their own supply.

When Varnado is accused of murdering one of her clients, she sets out to figure out what truly happened and clear her name.

The film will be produced by Jeff Robinov and John Graham of Studio 8.

Ridley, who found global fame after Rey in three "Star Wars" movies, most recently featured in "Chaos Walking", opposite Tom Holland.

She is currently working on filmmaker Neil Burger's "The Marsh King's Daughter".

