Los Angeles, Jul 15 (PTI) Hollywood studio Disney has hired filmmaker Dan Fleischer to direct the live-action remake of 2002 animated movie "Lilo & Stitch".

Fleischer, best known for directing the 2021 indie hit "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On", will helm the project, which is set up for release on streaming service Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is in final negotiations to pen the script.

"Lilo & Stitch" follows the story of a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction. Pursuing aliens, social workers and the theme of family bonds figure into the proceedings.

The live-action remake will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback.

