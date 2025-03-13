Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): Netflix is reportedly aiming high as it begins casting for its highly anticipated 'Chronicles of Narnia' film, with sources revealing that Daniel Craig has been offered a role in the upcoming adaptation.

Although it is still early in the deal-making process, the potential casting marks an exciting development for the film, which is being directed by Greta Gerwig, according to Deadline.

Also Read | 'Black Widow' Star Scarlett Johansson on Refusing Selfies With Fans: It Offends a Lot of People.

While it remains uncertain whether Craig will ultimately join the project, the actor has reportedly received an offer, sparking excitement among fans.

The specifics of Craig's role in the movie are not yet clear.

Also Read | 'The Diplomat' Movie Review: John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb's Cross-Border Drama Deserves a Slicker Storytelling Approach (LatestLY Exclusive).

As per Deadline, sources have emphasized that discussions are in the early stages, and it is still unknown whether Craig will officially sign on.

Greta Gerwig, known for her success with films like 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women,' is set to direct and adapt C.S. Lewis' beloved 'Chronicles of Narnia' series for the big screen.

This project is poised to be a fresh take on the classic fantasy saga.

Production is set to begin later this year, though additional details about the film remain scarce.

In addition to Craig, there are reports that singer Charli XCX is in talks for the role of the 'White Witch', a central character in the Narnia universe, according to Deadline.

As previously reported, Netflix's adaptation will bring the world of Narnia back to life, with the 'White Witch' playing a pivotal role in the storyline.

The streaming giant first announced in 2018 that it would develop a new series and film projects based on 'The Chronicles of Narnia' franchise.

In 2020, Gerwig was brought on board to adapt and direct the first film in the new series.

Although details remain under wraps, the project will have an exclusive two-week IMAX global run during Thanksgiving 2026, ahead of the film's streaming release, according to Deadline.

If Craig accepts the offer to join the Narnia movie, it would mark a reunion between the actor and the streaming platform, as he has previously starred in Netflix's 'Knives Out' franchise.

Craig's portrayal of detective Benoit Blanc in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' has been widely praised, and the next installment, 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery', is expected to debut later this year, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)