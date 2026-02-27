Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 27 (ANI): In a significant boost to medical education in the Pir Panjal region, Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri has been granted Postgraduate (PG) status, enabling the institution to commence postgraduate medical courses for the first time.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved four MD Pediatrics seats for the current academic session. Officials said the college became eligible to start the course in Pediatrics due to the availability of a qualified professor in the department.

Following a detailed inspection conducted last year, all four seats were sanctioned, marking a major milestone for the relatively new medical college located in a remote border district.

Meanwhile, the institution has recorded notable academic achievements. As per the results declared by the University of Jammu, GMC Rajouri has secured a 100 per cent pass rate for its first MBBS batch as well as for its second-year (pre-final) students.

This marks the third consecutive year of 100 per cent results, completing what the college described as a "hat-trick" of academic excellence. Not a single student failed in the examinations.

The college currently admits 100 MBBS students annually and has submitted a proposal to increase the intake to 150 seats for the 2026-27 academic session, pending approval from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The BSc Nursing College admits 60 students each year, with a total strength of around 360 students. BSc Paramedical courses, including Renal Dialysis, Laboratory Technology and Operation Theatre Technology, admit 20 students each annually. DNB courses are also being conducted in nine branches, including Orthopedics, Surgery, Medicine, Gynecology and ENT.

Infrastructure at the institution has also been strengthened, with upgraded laboratories, improved faculty strength and enhanced clinical exposure. High-tech gyms have been established in both boys' and girls' hostels. Two newly constructed hostels at Kheora Hospital, with 70 rooms each, have been built to accommodate interns and resident doctors.

The upgradation of GMC Rajouri to a postgraduate medical college is expected to strengthen specialist healthcare services in Rajouri and adjoining areas while enabling local students to pursue advanced medical education within the region. (ANI)

