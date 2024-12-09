Washington [US], December 9 (ANI): Actor David Tennant, who is known for his role in the sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' will return to host the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Scottish actor is stepping up to the task for the second year in a row, BAFTA confirmed, for the ceremony held at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 16.

"It's quite curious," said Tennant, adding, "Because it's not something I'd ever imagined I would be asked to do, or particularly aspired to do -- it was one of those things that came out the blue. And you think I probably can't say no to this, because it's such a unique thing to be a part of."

"When they asked me back, I thought, 'Really, are you sure?' But, you know, why not?"

Tennant's career in film, television, and radio includes memorable performances in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Good Omens, Broadchurch, and Doctor Who. Most recently, he appeared in the hugely successful television adaptation of Jilly Cooper's Rivals.

"We couldn't be happier that David Tennant is returning to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards in 2025," said Jane Millichip, CEO at BAFTA.

She continued: "He is an absolute pleasure to work with, and his performance this year was simply outstanding -- warm, witty, whip-smart, and with a delightful touch of mischief. It is a privilege to share Britain's biggest celebration of film with TV audiences worldwide, and to recognise the extraordinary creativity of those who power the British and global film industry."

The EE BAFTA Film Awards encompass 25 competitive categories that are decided by BAFTA members. Round one of voting for the 2025 Film Awards opened Friday, December 6, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

