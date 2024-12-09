Los Angeles [US], December 9 (ANI): Filmmaker Payal Kapadia created history after being nominated in the Best Director (Motion Picture) category for 'All We Imagine As Light' at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards.

'All We Imagine As Light' has also received a total of two nominations, with the other one being for Best Motion Picture - (Non-English Language).

Also Read | Samay Raina To Invite Kusha Kapila's Ex-Husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia on 'India's Got Latent' After Ugly Divorce Roast? Here's What We Know.

Notably, this marks the first time an Indian director has been nominated in this category.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, the film is an official Indo-French co-production between petit chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Receives Death Threats via Calls and Messages, Investigation Underway.

The film follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to confront their desires. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Hridhu Haroon, all hailing from Kerala.

Earlier this year, the film created history by winning the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

'All We Imagine As Light' premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in its much-feted 'competition section' on May 23. It was the first Indian film to feature in the festival's main segment in 30 years. The last Indian movie to make it to the competition section was Shaji N Karun's Swaham in 1994.

Earlier, Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light' also won the Best International at the New York Film Critics Circle, and the Best International Feature trophy at the reputed Gotham Awards 2024.

The nominations for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards were announced on December 9, by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut. The other nominees include Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez; Sean Baker, for Anora; Edward Berger for Conclave; Brady Corbet for The Brutalist; and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance.

Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut revealed the nominees across 27 categories.

Kaling, known for her work on shows like 'The Mindy Project', 'Never Have I Ever' and 'The Office', currently serves as a writer and executive producer for the Max series 'The Sex Lives of College Girls', which she co-created. She's also writing and executive producing the upcoming Netflix comedy series Running Point, starring Kate Hudson, set for release in 2025.

Chestnut is the star of CBS' upcoming medical drama series Watson, set in the world of Sherlock Holmes with Chestnut playing Dr. John Watson, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Emilia Perez' leads the nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes. The film scored 10 nominations, more than any other title in film or TV. That breaks the record previously held by a comedy or musical motion picture, surpassing Barbie, which scored a total of nine noms last year.

Emilia Perez was followed on the film side by The Brutalist with seven nominations, Conclave with six, and Anora and The Substance with five each. 'The Bear' leads the TV nominees with five total mentions, followed by Only Murders in the Building and Shogun with four each, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Golden Globes recognize achievements across film and TV, with categories for cinematic and box office achievement in film and best performance in stand-up comedy on television, which were introduced last year and are set to return this year.

The awards will stream LIVE and exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play this 6th January starting 6:30 AM IST.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)