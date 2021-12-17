Warner Bros. and DC Film's much-loved animated movie Blue Beetle is moving from streaming giant HBO to movie theatres. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the superhero project which was originally developed for WarnerMedia's streaming service, HBO Max, will instead get a theatrical release on August 18, 2023. Deepika Padukone's Stunning Looks for ’83’ Promotions To Be a Special Treat for All Her Fans!.

Blue Beetle marks DC's first film to centre on a Latino superhero, starring Cobra Kai's Xolo Mariduena, and is from filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. 420 IPC Movie Review: Vinay Pathak and Gul Panag Star in This Mildly Intriguing Legal Thriller That Takes Some Silly Turns in the End! (LatestLY Exclusive).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mariduena plays teenager Jaime Reyes, who gains superpowers when he encounters alien armour, in the film.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)