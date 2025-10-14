Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to tickle the funny bones with their comic timing in 'De De Pyaar De 2'. In the sequel, Ajay and Rakul will reprise their roles as Ashish and Ayesha, respectively.

In the trailer, Ajay, who reprises his role as Ashish, can be seen impressing his girlfriend Ayesha's parents, portrayed by R Madhavan and Gautami, creating hilarious situations. However, things become complicated as Ayesha lies to her parents about Ashish's age. Meezaan Jafri and Jaaved Jaaferi's entry added more drama and chaos to the storyline.

There is a fun chemistry between Ajay Devgn and his on-screen in-laws, R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor. In one comic moment, Ajay's character Ashish is confused whether to call his mother-in-law Bhabhi ji or Mummy ji. The trailer is full of such light-hearted moments and dialogues, making it a perfect laughter riot for the audience.

The sequel is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, along with Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

The original 'De De Pyaar De' (2019), directed by Akiv Ali, was a hit among moviegoers. It starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

The romantic comedy followed the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a 50-year-old divorcee who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), a woman half his age. The film revolves around the complexities of their relationship, including societal judgment and the challenges posed by Ashish's ex-wife (played by Tabu).

'De De Pyaar De 2' is set to release in theatres on November 14. (ANI)

