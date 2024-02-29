Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to social media today and announced they are expecting their first child. The actors shared a cutesy post on Insta announcing that they are preggers and their baby will arrive in September 2024. After much speculation about Deepika's pregnancy, the cat is finally out of the bag. Congo to the two! Is Deepika Padukone Pregnant? Actress Expecting First Baby With Ranveer Singh, Claims Report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

