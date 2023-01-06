Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone extended New Year greetings and shared a thankful note for all the warm birthday wishes on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a video which she captioned, "A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present. May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year...Happy New Year! PS: Here's thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessings."

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Enjoy a Blessed Outing at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple (View Pics).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnEmpSeOMRh/?next=%2F

In the video, Deepika could be seen in a state of bliss and enjoying the breeze on a yacht while her husband Ranveer Singh turned videographer and captured her in the moment.

Also Read | Avatar The Way of Water Surpasses Top Gun Maverick at Global Box Office With a Total of $1.51 Billion.

She was seen wearing a yellow monokini with a white shirt.

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Bipasha Basu commented, "Belated happy birthday love."

"You're so precious deepika," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Happy birthday, this post remind me to gehrahiyan."

Talking about the work front, Deepika will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that, she also has 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan, a Pan India film 'Project K' alongside Prabhas and director Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' with Ajay Devgn in her pipeline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)