Arjun Kapoor Moves Delhi High Court for Personality Rights Protection, Interim Order Expected

New Delhi, April 29: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it will pass an interim order on a plea filed by Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor seeking protection of his personality rights against alleged misuse of his identity online. The matter was heard by Justice Tushar Rao Gedela. Advocate Pravin Anand, appearing for Kapoor, told the Court that several defendants were using the actor's persona without permission. He said some were involved in unauthorised bookings, while others were engaged in merchandising. The plea also names social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook, along with tech companies Google LLC and Meta Platforms.

Anand submitted that the content includes sexually explicit material, fake news, and pornographic depictions involving Kapoor. He added that many of these were AI-generated and morphed images, including visuals showing the actor merged with animals and even selling golgappas. He argued that such content is neither satire nor humour and goes beyond acceptable limits. Kartik Aaryan Wins Personality Rights Case: Bombay High Court Orders Takedown of AI Deepfakes, Voice Clones and Unauthorised Merchandise.

He also relied on similar court orders in cases involving Jubin Nautiyal, Vivek Oberoi, and Acharya Balakrishnan. Counsel for Google referred to the mechanism followed in the case of Hrithik Roshan, where plaintiffs can report objectionable content to platforms, which then review it.

The Court, however, said not everything can be removed just because it involves a public figure. It observed that people in public life are bound to face such situations, though content that is defamatory or disparaging can be addressed. Vivek Oberoi Moves Delhi High Court Over Protection of His Personality Rights.

The Court also remarked that "a common man does not come to court for personality rights," noting that public figures face greater scrutiny. It cautioned against taking an overly broad approach, referring to the principles laid down in DM Entertainment Pvt Ltd v Baby Gift House. After hearing all sides, the Court said it will pass a detailed interim order soon.

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