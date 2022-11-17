Deliver by Christmas star Alvina August has been cast in a recurring role in Bob Odenkirk's upcoming AMC dramedy series Straight Man. According to Variety, the series is based on Richard Russo's book of the same name. In April, AMC ordered it into a series. The cast also includes Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Mireille Enos, Olivia Scott Welch, Arthur Keng, and Cedric Yarbrough in addition to Odenkirk. ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ Under Development at Disney, Anne Hathaway’s Casting Not Yet Confirmed.

As per the official logline quoted by Variety, the show follows "William Henry Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department at a college in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt." August will appear as June Washington-Chen, described as "an English professor who is temperate and careful. She is as savvy and individually minded as her husband, English professor Teddy Washington-Chen (Keng)." An Iconic Cast. Watch to See Who Knows Their Castmate Best and See Marvel Studios’ … – Latest Tweet by Marvel Studios.

In the CW show Nancy Drew, which is ending after its current fourth season, August presently plays Detective Karen Hart. Along with this, she has made appearances on NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Hulu's Woke. She has appeared in several feature films, including Noelle, Bad Times at the El Royale, and The Intruder.

The novel is being adapted for the screen by Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein, who will also co-show-run and act as executive producers on the show. Odenkirk, who also plays the lead role, will executive produce. Peter Farrelly will executive produce and direct. Additionally, Marc Provissiero, Mark Johnson, Naomi Odenkirk, and Russo will executive produce. Gran Via and TriStar TV produce. The programme is expected to premiere in 2023. There will be eight one-hour episodes in the first season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)