New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) "Della Bella: Badlegi Kahaani", a feature film from Neelesh K Jain, had its premiere in the national capital on Friday, ahead of its release on OTT.

The screening was held at Rang Bhawan, Akashvani Bhawan, New Delhi and was attended by Shri Navneet Kumar Sehgal, chairman of Prasar Bharati, according to a press release.

Described as a "visually poetic Hindi film that explores themes of love, identity, and self-realization", "Della Bella: Badlegi Kahaani" will stream on WAVES OTT, an application introduced by Prasar Bharati.

Slated to premiere on WAVES OTT today, it will also have a scheduled telecast on DD National.

The film follows a woman's journey to reclaim her voice and individuality, reflecting the evolving social and cultural ethos of modern India.

"WAVES OTT is India's only public service streaming platform that blends legacy with digital innovation. Alongside original films like ‘Della Bella', the platform offers a rich collection of documentaries, radio shows, regional cinema, classic DD archives, and live TV and radio channels—making it a truly inclusive and multilingual experience.

"Our mission is to create a trusted, family-first platform that celebrates India's diversity and creativity. ‘Della Bella' beautifully exemplifies that vision," Sehgal said in a statement.

Jain said the film is deeply personal to him. "This film is deeply personal to me. The overwhelming response and support we've received today is heartening. I'm excited for audiences to experience the film on WAVES and grateful to the entire team for believing in its message."

