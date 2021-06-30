Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): Singer-actor Demi Lovato's upcoming talk show, titled 'The Demi Lovato Show' originally ordered by now-defunct startup Quibi, will finally premiere next month on Roku's free, ad-supported streaming channel.

As per Variety, all nine episodes of the show with the pop star hosting a range of celebrity guests and experts, are scheduled to be premiere on July 30 exclusively on the Roku Channel.

Lovato's show will address "some of today's edgiest social topics in frank and honest discussions," according to Roku.

Guests on the short-form series include Jameela Jamil, Lucy Hale and transgender beauty icon Nikita Dragun, with more to be announced.

In each 10-minute episode, Lovato will lead discussions across a range of topics including, police reform, feminism, trans rights, sex positivity, and mental health.

'The Demi Lovato Show' is the first of more than a dozen Quibi programs (rebranded as Roku Originals) to premiere for the first time anywhere.

"Some conversations can be difficult, but I've never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things. We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth -- where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together," Lovato said in a statement about the talk show.

The star added, "There's something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with 'The Demi Lovato Show' no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. I'm so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on The Roku Channel."

'The Demi Lovato Show' is produced by GoodStory Entertainment and Scooter Braun's SB Projects. Executive producers are Lovato, Scooter Braun, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Alison Kaye, Scott Manson, Todd Yasui and Sara Hansemann. The upcoming series is directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

It's the latest project for Lovato, who has been busy of late. The pop star's first podcast, '4D with Demi Lovato', debuted in May, and they also appeared in YouTube docuseries 'Dancing With the Devil' that covered the singer's battle with addiction.

In addition, Lovato has set four-episode limited series 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato' exploring UFO phenomena at Peacock.

Lovato also will star in and serve as an executive producer on the NBC comedy series 'Hungry', following a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group, and is developing other projects for NBCUniversal.

Earlier this year, Lovato announced that they identify as pansexual and non-binary. (ANI)

