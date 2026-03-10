Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday felicitated SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) Icon Lisa Banerjee for her significant contribution to voter awareness ahead of the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with ECs Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, also interacted with SVEEP Icon Lisa Banerjee.

Sharing a post on X, the Commission wrote, "CEC Gyanesh Kumar, along with ECs Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, also interacted with SVEEP Icon Lisa Banerjee and felicitated her for her contribution to voter awareness during the Commission's review visit to Kolkata for the forthcoming #WestBengalAssemblyElections2026."

The felicitation forms part of the ECI's ongoing Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiatives aimed at enhancing voter participation and promoting electoral awareness among citizens.

Earlier today, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar appealed to voters to exercise their franchise in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections and assured a "violence-free environment."

"The Election Commission appeals to all the voters of West Bengal that the upcoming elections will be held in a violence-free and pressure-free environment. In this festival of democracy, all the voters of West Bengal must come to vote... There are a total of 294 seats in West Bengal, of which 210 are General, 68 are reserved for Schedule Caste, and 16 are reserved for Schedule Tribe," he said.

While addressing a press conference, the Chief Election Commissioner assured that all the preparations had been reviewed by the Election Commission.

"The entire Election Commission has been in West Bengal for the past two days to review the upcoming West Bengal elections and has thoroughly reviewed all preparations for the elections. The Election Commission also had a discussion with the booth-level officers. New voters were also symbolically given EPIC cards..." he said.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday offered prayers at the Dakshineshwar Kali temple in West Bengal and affirmed the ECI's commitment to holding "non-violent, and non-pressurised" polls in the state. (ANI)

