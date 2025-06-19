New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Dhanush starrer 'Kuberaa' has received UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), making this socio-drama eligible for a wide range of viewers. The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on June 20.

Taking to their X handle, the makers of 'Kuberaa' shared the certification and the runtime of the movie. The film will have a duration of 181 minutes. This socio-drama is expected to be a roller coaster ride for the viewers as it will consist of stellar performances from the lead cast of Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna. Jiam Sarbh also plays a prominent role in the film.

The movie has reportedly undergone several cuts to receive the UA certificate.

"181 minutes of drama, emotion, love, greed, thrill, and everything in between! #Kuberaa - A complete U/A socio-drama that promises a fresh cinematic experience," wrote the makers of 'Kuberaa' on X.

The much-awaited trailer of Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer 'Kuberaa' was released a couple of days ago, offering an intense glimpse into a world where ambition, power and morality collide.

The film is helmed by the 'Dollar Dreams' fame director Sekhar Kammula.

The trailer opens with Dhanush posing a curious question about crores, hinting at his character's involvement in the game of money and power.

In the film, Nagarjuna appears to be a man of influence who believes that the country is run only by "money" and "power" and not by laws and rules.

The trailer then unfolds the rising tensions between Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and the government as they desperately try to track down Dhanush, who appears to hold the power to disrupt their game of money and greed.

Rashmika Mandanna is expected to play Dhanush's love interest in the film, as shown in the trailer. Rashmika Mandanna's character appears to be emotionally vulnerable as she warns Dhanush about the unshakable control of the rich and powerful.

The music of Devi Sri Prasad adds a mysterious touch to the film, leaving the audience with more questions than answers after the trailer.

The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. (ANI)

