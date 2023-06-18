Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): On the occasion of Father's Day, actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol wished for their dad Dharmendra.

Sunny and Bobby took to their Instagram to share the same post. The post read, "My world! #HappyFathersDay."

Also Read | Rakesh Master Passes Away at 53; Choreographer Had Worked With Top Celebs Like Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu Among Others.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtocpmGMCeQ/

In the first picture, the Deol brothers were seen sitting with their father. The image was from Sunny's son and actor Karan Deol's Roka ceremony.

Also Read | Sharda Sinha Death Hoax Go Viral: Maithili and Bhojpuri Folk Singer Clarifies on Facebook, Says Hurt Over People Spreading Rumours About Her Death.

The other throwback picture from the roka ceremony featured Sunny, Karan, Bobby and Dharmendra.

Esha, on the other hand, posted a throwback picture with her dad. She wrote, "Thick as thieves, best secret keeper & the best teddy bear hugs. love you papa. Happy father day. Wishing all a very happy fathers day."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtogmSGLHKs/

Dharmendra was seen giving a hug to Esha in the picture.

Meanwhile, Karan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on Sunday. The groom and his family arrived with baaratis in style at Mumbai's Taj Lands End, where the wedding festivities took place.

Dharmendra added 'chaar chaand' to his grandson Karan's wedding procession with his dance to dhol beats.

The Deol family will host a reception in the evening on Sunday for their friends and members of the film industry.

Earlier on Friday, the grandfather-grandson duo made the pre-wedding function, sangeet ceremony, extra special with their dance to the iconic song 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'.

Karan and Drisha's pre-wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night and videos and pictures from the festivities are trending. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)