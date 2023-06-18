Patna, June 17: Prominent folk singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Sharda Singh said on Saturday that every year people spread rumours about her death on social media platforms.

"Every year, people spread rumors about my death. I am deeply hurt by such posts. This was the third time when someone spread lies about my death since 2020. Is the cyber crime cell of Bihar government unable to identify the accused," Sinha wrote on Facebook. Kieron Pollard Death Hoax: Windies Cricketer Not Dead! Fake Video of Car Accident on YouTube Goes Viral.

"I learnt about the fake news from my son Anshuman. He called me and informed me that such a lie is being spread on social media," Sinha said.

The fake news about the singer's death first spread on social media on August 25, 2020 when the news went viral that Sharda Sinha has succumbed to Coronavirus.

At that time, a female sub-inspector of Motihari, whose name was also Sharda Sinha, had died during treatment at a hospital in Patna.

On the second occasion, the "Titli Udi Jo Chali" singer Sharda Rajan had died but rumour was spread that Sharda Sinha died on September 5, 2022.

