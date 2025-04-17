Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Veteran actor Dharmendra never fails to prove that age is just a number, as he continues to stay strong and active, even at 89.

The actor, who is still admired by fans of all ages, took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a video from one of his physiotherapy sessions. In the clip, the actor is seen lying on a bed as his physiotherapist helps him with leg rotations using a foot stretcher strap. Despite the tough workout, Dharmendra completed the movements with focus and strength.

Along with the video, the 'Sholay' actor added a caption that read, "Friends, with your good wishes and his blessings, I am working hard to be fit and fine. yoga, exercise and ....................now physiotherapy . I am grateful to dear Amit kohli my physiotherapist. Love you all, Take care."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIizzZqhunQ/?igsh=MWx3ZnY1YzlyeWV6cQ==

Dharmendra remains an influential and beloved figure in the Indian film industry even today. He continues to enjoy a massive fan following, thanks to his iconic roles in numerous classic films.

He was last seen in the movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Looking ahead, the actor has several exciting projects lined up. Dharmendra will next star in the war drama 'Ikkis', which is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery.

The film will see Dharmendra share the screen with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is yet to announce a release date.

Dharmendra is also set to appear in 'Apne 2', the sequel to the hit film Apne. This movie will bring together the Deol family, with Dharmendra starring alongside his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol. The project is directed by Anil Sharma. (ANI)

