Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Shehnaaz Gill is all set to grace the screens once again, this time alongside actor Sunny Singh.

The duo is teaming up for an exciting new single titled "Dhup Lagdi," produced by none other than the musical maestro Anshul Garg under DMF Play.

After making waves with her acting debut in Bollywood and showcasing her vocal prowess in 'Dil Kya Irada Tera' from the film 'Patna Shuklla,' Shehnaaz is ready to captivate audiences with her upcoming musical venture.

The anticipation for 'Dhup Lagdi' reached a fever pitch as Shehnaaz shared the teaser video on her Instagram, hinting at an emotional journey intertwined with love.

The teaser video, unveiled on Wednesday, April 6, captures the essence of the song, depicting Shehnaaz and Sunny Singh in contrasting moods against a rustic backdrop.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement, flooding social media with eager comments and expressions of admiration for the duo's chemistry.

Anshul Garg, the creative force behind DMF Play, expressed his delight at collaborating with Shehnaaz and Sunny, emphasising their unique talents and the infectious energy they bring to the project.

Talking about this collaboration, Anshul said, "Our aim is to create something new and unique for the listeners and viewers, that can stay with them for a long time. Our tracks have connected with the audience well, and this new song with Shehnaaz and Sunny is also going to create the same impact."

This collaboration marks Sunny Singh's debut in the music video world, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming release.

Before this venture, Anshul Garg delivered a string of musical hits, showcasing his knack for creating chart-toppers that resonate with audiences worldwide. His partnership with Shehnaaz on the song 'Shona Shona' was met with resounding success, further solidifying his reputation as a powerhouse producer.

As fans eagerly await the release of 'Dhup Lagdi,' all eyes are on Shehnaaz Gill, and Sunny Singh as they prepare to deliver yet another musical masterpiece that is bound to leave a lasting impression on listeners everywhere. (ANI)

