Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to her work in Monkey Man, shared an array of pictures from the movie's premiere event in Los Angeles. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram and dropped a series of pictures. Monkey Man LA Premiere: Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, Makarand Deshpande and Others Arrive Stylishly for Dev Patel’s Film Screening (View Pics).

In the pictures, Sobhita can be seen donning a stunning ensemble. The ensemble exudes sophistication and glamour, capturing the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. The actress wrote in the caption: “Moments before I walked across the road (image 3) onto the red carpet for Monkey Man at the historic Chinese theatre in Los Angeles.” The ensemble consists of a white coloured corset outfit adorned with pearls. The actress used minimal make-up and jewellery and tied her hair neatly in a bun.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Look For Monkey Man LA Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

Last month, the actress celebrated the fifth anniversary of her path-breaking streaming show Made In Heaven. Taking to her Instagram, Sobhita, who plays the character of Tara Khanna in the show, shared a motley of on-screen and off-screen pictures from the sets of Made In Heaven Season 1, which was released in 2019. The actress treated fans to a glimpse of Tara's journey through captivating stills and captioned it: “5 Years Of Tara. 5 Years Of MIH S1.” Made In Heaven is a romantic drama web series that chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2024 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).