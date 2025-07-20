Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the passing of Chandra Barot, the director of his iconic 1978 film, 'Don.'

Barot, who was 86, passed away on Sunday morning.

In a blog post, the 'Zanjeer' actor extended his prayers in an emotional note as he remembered Barot as his family friend.

"Another and another sad moment... Dear friend and my director of DON - Chandra Barot passed away this morning... It is difficult to put in words the loss... we worked together yes, but he was more a family friend than any else...I can only pray," Big B wrote in his post.

Chandra Barot made his directorial debut with Don in 1978. The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, has gained cult status over the years.

The movie's popularity led to several remakes and sequels, including the Don franchise featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The remake was directed by Farhan Akhtar, and also starred Priyanka Chopra. Its sequel, also helmed by Akhtar, was released in 2011.

Apart from Don, Chandra Barot was also known for directing Aashrita in 1989.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar also mourned the death of 'Don' director Chandra Barot.

Taking to his Instagram, Farhan Akhtar paid tribute to the filmmaker by calling him the "OG Don". He also expressed his condolences to Barot's family.

His post read, "Saddened to learn that the director of the OG Don is no more. RIP Chandra Barot-ji. Deepest condolences to the family." Celebrities like Farah Khan and Isha Koppikar reacted to the post.

Apart from 'Don,' Chandra Barot assisted on films like 'Purab Aur Pachhim,' 'Yaadgaar,' 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan,' and 'Shor.' He also directed the 1989 Bengali film, 'Aashrita.' (ANI)

