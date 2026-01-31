India News | Hyderabad: Mother, Two Children Die by Suicide on Outskirts of Charlapalli Railway Station

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI): Three members of a family, including a mother and her two children, died allegedly by suicide on the outskirts of Charlapalli Railway Station in Hyderabad. The three took the extreme step by "jumping in front of a goods train."

The incident took place on Saturday around 12: 40 am.

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The deceased has been identified as Penaty Vijaya (38), a private software employee, and her children, Penaty Chetana Reddy (18), and Penaty Vishal Reddy (17), both students.

The bodies have been shifted to the Ghandi Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem examination. "The reason behind the family's decision to end their lives is still unknown and is under investigation."

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According to a railway official, "Suicidal Death case occurred on the outskirts of Charlapalli Railway Station at KM No.207/2 MMTS Line on 31.01.2026 at about 0040 hours"

More details are awaited in this case.

In December, a 25-year-old woman allegedly killed her two-year-old son before dying by suicide in Telangana's Medak district.

Earlier on November 1, a man died by suicide in Kulcharla village of Vikarabad district after allegedly killing his wife, daughter and sister-in-law by attacking them with a sickle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)