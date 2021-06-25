Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to come up with his new music album, titled 'Moon Child Era'.

On Friday, Diljit took to Instagram and wrote, "It's a New Era...it's a Moon Child Era. Brand new album. Hey Alexa-- are you ready for Moon Child Era."

Along with it, he shared a picture of the moon with the text 'Moon Child Era' displayed on it. However, no further details have been shared about the particular project.

Fans are super excited about Diljit's upcoming music album.

"Can't wait," a user commented.

"This sounds interesting," another one wrote.

Last year, he wowed everyone with his music album 'G.O.A.T'. On the acting front, Diljit will be seen sharing screen space with Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh'. (ANI)

