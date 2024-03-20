After the success of the first song ''Naina'', singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to entertain with his next track titled ''Choli Ke Peeche'' in the upcoming film Crew. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses. Taking to Instagram, TIPS music production treated fans with a new song and captioned it, "90s ka magic, Crew ki masti! Flying to you with a hot new track ft. @diljitdosanjh! #CholiKePeeche song out now. #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @llaarun @therealalkayagnik @akshayraheja @safirock @akshayandip. Song directed by: @farahkhankunder." Crew Song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Grooves to This High-Energy Remake of 90s Track With Diljit Dosanjh’s Vocals (Watch Video).

The new song has been remixed by Akshay & IP, sung by Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh, and written by IP Singh. In the song, Kareena is seen grooving and lip-syncing to the song in a pink outfit at a nightclub. She pays tribute to Madhuri through this recreation. Choli is a recreation of the iconic track ''Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'' from the 1993 film Khal Nayak crooned by Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik. The song was uniquely launched in Mumbai on Wednesday as it has become the first-ever song video to be launched on a hoarding.

Farah Khan has choreographed the track. Makers recently unveiled the film's trailer. The trailer shows Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as frustrated flight attendants who are fed up with unpaid dues, dead-end jobs. But one day, they discovered kilos of gold bars strapped on a passed-out passenger's body. While they planned to steal the bars, they ended up being surrounded by several hilarious hurdles. Crew Song ‘Ghagra’: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu Set the Stage on Fire With Their Electrifying Swag (Watch Video).

Watch Crew Song 'Choli Ke Peeche' :

Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma's special appearances will grab your attention.The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024. Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release. 'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding.