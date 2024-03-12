After the song "Naina," the Crew makers have finally dropped the second track from the movie, featuring the dynamic trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. The song "Ghagra" sees the leading ladies set the club on fire as the groove to the foot-tapping number. The girls are seen partying joyfully in a club as they groove to this song. Sung by Ila Arun, Romy and Srushti Tawde, "Ghagra" is a reprised version of Ila Arun's iconic "Delhi Shahar Mein Maro Ghagro Jo Ghumyo". The song is composed by Ila Arun and composed by Bharg. Crew is set to release in the theatres on March 29. Crew Song ‘Naina’: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu Light Up the Dance Floor in This Upbeat Track (Watch Video).

Watch Crew Song "Ghagra" Here:

