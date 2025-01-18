Washington [USA], January 18 (ANI): Critically acclaimed director Adam Mckay opened up about the response to his 2021 popular Netflix release 'Don't Look Up.' The director says that the response received by the film on Netflix is much more energising and inspiring when compared to the 'critics' and the 'cultural gatekeepers' who hated it, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Adam McKay's multi-starrer 'Don't Look Up' is placed second most-watched movie of all time on Netflix. Adam Mckay believes that his film's themes are more relevant than ever before.

"The estimates of how many people saw that movie. It's somewhere between 400 million and half a billion. Viewers all really connected with the idea of being gaslit. Being lied to by their leaders, lied to by their big news media and being lied to by industries," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It was funny -- when I realized that was the common connection point, I was like, of course! It's happening everywhere now with this global neo-liberal economy that we're all living in. It's such a cancer and everyone is feeling it. In the face of these dramatic catastrophes that keep happening, a movie seems really small and ridiculous. But what was inspiring and energizing was the popular response to that movie, not the critics and the cultural gatekeepers who hated it," said Adam.

Adam Mckay further shared his thoughts on the LA fires as the city has been his home for many years.

"We're heartbroken. Afraid. Sad. We have so many friends that have lost their homes," he said. "Usually when there are disasters in Southern California TV coverage makes it look worse than it is. This is the first time that I've had to tell friends and family reaching out that it's actually worse than what you're seeing."

Adam Mckay is known for films 'The Big Short', 'Don't Look Up' and 'Vice.' (ANI)

