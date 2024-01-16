Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Emmy-award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta is all set to come up with the crime series 'Poacher'.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Prime Video treated fans with the series announcement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2JrDvexRtX/

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "echoes from the jungle expose a deadly conspiracy!"

'Poacher' has been created, written and directed by Emmy-award winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, and boasts of a diverse and talented cast comprising Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

'Poacher', the first ever television series produced by QC Entertainment, the Oscar-winning production and finance company responsible for feature film hits such as Jordan Peele's Get Out and Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman.

Based on court documents and testimonials, Poacher is a fictional dramatization of events that transpired in the dense forests of Kerala and the concrete jungle of Delhi. The series showcases the immense contributions made by Indian forest service officers, NGO workers from the Wildlife Trust of India, police constables, and good samaritans who risked their lives to investigate the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. To uphold the story's authenticity, Poacher has been filmed in the real-life settings in Kerala and New Delhi, and unfolds primarily in Malayalam, Hindi and English.

Manish Menghani, director, content licensing, Prime Video India said, "We want to bring unique and authentic stories that have the power to initiate social and cultural conversations. Poacher, which is based on an extraordinary true story, is one such ambitious endeavor to explore the meaning of justice, in a context never seen before on screen. We are thrilled to present this investigative crime series--which has been deeply researched, powerfully conceptualized and masterfully directed by Richie Mehta--on our service. Poacher promises to engage the audiences within India as well as across the world with its fascinating, edge-of-the-seat narrative, and compel us as human beings to introspect how our actions can have an irrevocable impact on the environment. This narrative based on true events, has the power to make viewers aware, and inspire communities to take action."

"After putting the last four years into exploring the themes and characters in this complex world of crime fighting, and the extraordinarily high stakes involved, I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Prime Video to take Poacher to a worldwide audience," said creator, director, and writer Richie Mehta. "Working with the team at QC Entertainment has been a dream come true, from a creative, logistical, and emotional standpoint, as was collaborating with our actors, crew, and the real subjects on which this series is inspired by. The team at Prime Video demonstrated from the moment they saw our blood, sweat, and tears on screen not only that they understand what we've put into this, but that they have the excitement and commitment to take this to the world."

"When we saw Delhi Crime, we knew immediately Richie was a filmmaker we wanted to work with. We saw in that show his ability as a storyteller to keep us on the edge of our seats while also dealing intelligently and empathetically with sensitive issues, particularly in light of adapting true stories," added QC Entertainment's principals Edward H. Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield, and Sean McKittrick. "When he pitched us his idea for Poacher we immediately connected with the story, its intentions and the visceral ambition. It's everything we look for: A filmmaker with a vision, a story with something to say, and a collaborator who embraces the audience as the reason to make entertainment. To now have Prime Video on board to showcase the series is a perfect scenario. We could instantly feel the Prime Video team's passion for the show and believe that through its reach, we will be able to take this important story to audiences all around the world."

'Poacher' is executive produced by QC Entertainment's Edward H. Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick. Alan McAlex (Suitable Boy) serves as producer for Suitable Pictures. Also from Delhi Crime are Director of Photography Johan Aidt, composer Andrew Lockington and editor Beverley Mills.

The first three episodes of the eight-episode series premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it received highly positive appreciation from the viewers.

'Poacher' is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 23. (ANI)

