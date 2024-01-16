Indian Police Force is the upcoming cop-series created by Rohit Shetty. This is the filmmaker’s debut OTT series featuring a star-studded cast. The seven-episode series is a tribute to the selfless service and unconditional commitment of the Indian police officers across the country. The show will showcase how the police force puts everything on the line in their call of duty to keep the citizens safe. Indian Police Force is directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty Reveals Series Is Packed With Signature Elements of His Cop Universe Films.

About working with Rohit Shetty for the upcoming Prime Video series, actor Vivek Oberoi said, “Working with Rohit Shetty in his cop universe has been an unforgettable experience, etched into my memory forever. His passion for storytelling and dedication to authenticity made the journey memorable, and I feel privileged to be a part of this cinematic world created by him.” Ahead of the series’ premiere, here’s looking at some of the key details. Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra Plays a Tough Delhi Police Officer in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Action-Drama Series and This Character Video Is Proof – WATCH.

Cast – The cop-drama features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead alongside Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo in key roles.

Plot – The synopsis of Indian Police Force reads, “Delhi Police Officer Kabir Malik battles an insidious adversary, Zarar, who has chosen the path of terrorism. The show unfolds a thrilling chase, capturing the relentless pursuit of justice and the sacrifices made in the line of duty.”

Watch The Trailer Of Indian Police Force Below:

Streaming Date – Indian Police Force is all set to premiere on Prime Video on January 19.

Review – The reviews Indian Police Force are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of this thrilling series is out.

