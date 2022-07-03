Los Angeles, Jul 3 (PTI) Actor Hugo Speer has been removed by Disney Plus from the platform's upcoming "The Full Monty" series reboot after allegations of "inappropriate conduct".

The 53-year-old British actor had been roped in to reprise the role of Guy alongside former castmates, including Robert Carlyle as Gaz and Lesley Sharp as Jean, 25 years after the release of the 1997 BAFTA-winning movie about a group of unemployed men in Sheffield who create a striptease act.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Finale: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch The Final Episode Of Mohanlal-Hosted Reality Show!.

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of a commissioned production. As is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect," Disney Plus said in a statement to Deadline.

A spokesperson for Speer said: “Hugo denies all allegations and is challenging all of them.”

Also Read | Olivia Munn Birthday: Adorable Pics With Her Baby Boy That Will Warm Your Hearts!.

"The Full Monty" show, set in post-industrial Sheffield, will follow the original characters over eight episodes amid struggles with deteriorating healthcare, education and employment systems.

Apart from "The Full Monty" series, Speers has featured in the BBC's remake of "Father Brown", "Britannia", "Marcella" and "The Musketeers". PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)