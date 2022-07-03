Bigg Boss Malayalam has become one of the hot favourite TV shows amongst the telly lovers. The fourth season of the controversial reality show had commenced on March 27 and since then it has garnered all the attention for numerous reasons. Today, the viewers of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 will get to watch the final episode of this season. Few more hours to go and who has bagged the title and cash prize of the show hosted by Mohanlal will be announced. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Finale: Dilsha Prasannan, Riyas Salim, Lakshmi Priya – All You Need To Know About The Top 6 Finalists Of Mohanlal-Hosted Show.

The top six finalists of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 are Riyas Salim, Dilsha Prasannan, Dhanya Mary Varghese, Sooraj Thelakkad, Muhammad Diligent Blesslee and Lakshmi Priya. Out of the 20 contestants who had entered Bigg Boss’ house, these six have made it to the finale. Just in case if you are not aware of where to watch the grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, here are the details for you. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Finale: Riyas Salim Deserves To Win Mohanlal-Hosted Show, Say Fans On Twitter.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Finale Date And Time

Today, July 3, the last episode of the controversial reality show will be aired. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 will be aired from 7pm onwards.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Finale Broadcast

The finale episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 will be aired on Asianet and it will also be streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch Promo Of BBMS4 Below:

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Finale Host

The charming actor of Malayalam Cinema, superstar Mohanlal, would be hosting the finale of the controversial reality TV show produced by Endemol Shine India and Banijay.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Finale Performances

As per reports, the finale night would be an extravagant affair. There would be comedy skit presented as well as dance and some musical performances too.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Finale Prize

The winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 will not just bag the title and the prestigious trophy, but the contestant will also win prize money of worth Rs 50 lakh.

So are you all excited to watch the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4? Who do you think will win the title of the show? Share your views with us in the comments section below.

