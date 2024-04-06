Washington [US], April 6 (ANI): In a whirlwind of announcements, Disney has sent fans into a frenzy with updates on some of its most anticipated projects, including beloved franchises and highly anticipated sequels.

Leading the charge is the news that the iconic duo of Woody and Buzz will be gracing the silver screen once again in 'Toy Story 5,' slated for release on June 19, 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This announcement comes as a beacon of hope for fans, following the lukewarm reception of the 2022 spinoff, 'Lightyear.'

Disney CEO Bob Iger's vision for the future of the studio includes a strategic focus on beloved franchises, as evidenced by the confirmation of more sequels from fan favourites like Zootopia and Frozen. The return of Woody and Buzz is a testament to Disney's commitment to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide.

But the excitement doesn't stop there! Disney has also revealed updates to its release calendar, with the live-action remake of 'Moana' being pushed back by a year to July 10, 2026. This move aims to provide breathing room for the animated sequel, 'Moana 2,' set to hit theatres this November.

In a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars fans have reason to celebrate as well!

'The Mandalorian & Grogu' is confirmed to make its big-screen debut on May 22, 2026, marking a significant milestone for the franchise's return to theatres since 'The Rise of Skywalker' in 2019.

And for those craving a dose of sci-fi nostalgia, Jared Leto's 'Tron: Ares' is set to electrify audiences on October 10, 2025. Promising a fresh take on the cult classic, this instalment ventures beyond the confines of the digital world, offering a new perspective on the beloved franchise.

As Disney continues to pave the way for future adventures, one thing is certain: the magic of storytelling remains as captivating as ever, with audiences eagerly awaiting the next chapter in their favourite tales. (ANI)

