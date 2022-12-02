New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Ministry for Social Justice and Empowerment is organising a unique event showcasing the products and craftsmanship of Divyang entrepreneurs and artisans across the country.

'Divya Kala Mela' will be organised from December 2 and will continue till December 7. It will be held at Capital's Swami Vivekananda Road which is near Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Statue at Kartavya Path.

Also Read | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Trailer Song ‘In the Meantime’: From Artiste to Lyrics, Know More About the Spacehog Track Played During the Promo of James Gunn’s Marvel Film (Watch Video).

The event would present an enthralling experience to the visitors as vibrant products from various parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir, North Eastern states would be on display.

You can expect to see a variety of handicrafts, handlooms, embroidery works and packaged food among many other things.

Also Read | Tulsa King Season 2: Sylvester Stallone’s Paramount Show Renewed For Yet Another Season.

Around 200 Divyang artisans and entrepreneurs from about 22 states and Union Territories will be showcasing their products and skills.

There would be Products in the following broad category: Home Decor and Lifestyle, Clothing, Stationery and eco-friendly products, packaged food and organic products, Toys and Gifts, Personal Accessories - Jewellery, and Clutch Bags.

It will be an opportunity for all to go 'vocal for local' and products made by Divyang craftsmen with their extra determination can be seen and purchased.

The six-day-long 'Divya Kala Mela' will be open from 11.00 A.M. to 8.00 P.M. and witness a series of cultural activities, including performances by Divyang artists and well-known professionals alongside.

Visitors can also enjoy their favourite foods from various regions of the country at the event.

The event is scheduled to be inaugurated on Friday around 4.00 P.M. by Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar. The occasion will be graced by MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, and Pratima Bhoumik.

The Ministry has grandiose plans to promote the concept, as part of which 'Divya Kala Mela' would be organized every year and will not be limited to Delhi, but across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)