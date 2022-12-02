During Brazil's CCXP 2022, Marvel finally debuted the first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. A brand new trailer that has a pretty definitive feeling to it, the promo gave us new looks at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary, while also teasing a new journey of self discovery for the Guardians themselves. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Trailer: Chris Pratt and the Guardians are Done Running in James Gunn's Upcoming Marvel Film! (Watch Video).
With a cosmic adventure like no other, the Guardians have always been a shining point of the MCU and it looks like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is about to pack in another emotional story as well.
Watch the Trailer:
In classic James Gunn fashion though of course, the trailer was very well complimented with a great track. Spacehog's "In the Meantime" played during the promo, that gave a really great vibe to the entire thing. With the song fitting thematically as well, it was a pretty nice fit. You can check it out below.
Check Out the Song:
If you want to sing along too, then the lyrics for the same can be found below as well.
"Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Woo-ooh-ooh-oohAnd in the end, we shall achieve in time
The thing they called divine
When all the stars will smile for me
When all is well and well is all for all
And forever after
Well, maybe in the meantime, wait and seeWe love the all, the all of you
Where lands are green and skies are blue
When all in all, we're just like you
We love the all of youAnd when I cry for me, I cry for you
With tears of holy joy
For all the days, you've still to come
And did I ever say I'd never play
Or fly toward the sun
Maybe in the meantime something's goneWe love the all, the all of you
Where lands are green and skies are blue
When all in all, we're just like you
We love the all of youThat sounds fine, so I'll see ya sometime
Give my love to the future of the humankind
Okay, okay, it's not okay
While it's on my mind, there's a girl who fits the crime
For a future love dream that I'm still to find
But in the meantimeWe love the all, the all of you
Where lands are green and skies are blue
When all in all, we're just like you
We love the all of youWe love the all, the all of you
Where lands are green and skies are blue
When all in all, we're just like you
We love the all of you, yeah
We love the all, the all of you
Lands are green and skies are blueJust like you
Just like you
Just like, just like
Just like you
Just like you
Just like you
Just like, just like
Just like you"
