During Brazil's CCXP 2022, Marvel finally debuted the first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. A brand new trailer that has a pretty definitive feeling to it, the promo gave us new looks at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary, while also teasing a new journey of self discovery for the Guardians themselves. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Trailer: Chris Pratt and the Guardians are Done Running in James Gunn's Upcoming Marvel Film! (Watch Video).

With a cosmic adventure like no other, the Guardians have always been a shining point of the MCU and it looks like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is about to pack in another emotional story as well.

Watch the Trailer:

In classic James Gunn fashion though of course, the trailer was very well complimented with a great track. Spacehog's "In the Meantime" played during the promo, that gave a really great vibe to the entire thing. With the song fitting thematically as well, it was a pretty nice fit. You can check it out below.

Check Out the Song:

If you want to sing along too, then the lyrics for the same can be found below as well.

The reason the song thematically fits here is because its all about finding yourself in the isolation. As described by Spacehog frontman Royston Langdon, it's about him trying to reach people. It's about finding one's acceptance of themselves, and knowing that its okay to do whatever you're going to do.
The Guardians of the Galaxy in the MCU have been portrayed as characters with a lot of deep trauma attached to them and failing to understand their true selves. With the trailer hinting at them embracing who they are, the track was a perfect fit, and it looks like Gunn has definitely gathered another great soundtrack for us. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Review: James Gunn's Marvel Presentation is a True Festive Cheer! (LatestLY Exclusive).
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 releases in theatres on May 5, 2023.

