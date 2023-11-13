Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrated Diwali with family with fervour.

Ajay chose to twin with his son Yug and nephews Aaman and Danish. They all wore coordinated green kurta.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a happy picture from Diwali. The picture shows Ajay and his nephews playfully lifting Yug up in the air.

"Devgns assemble! ," Ajay captioned the post.

Kajol also dropped several images from Diwali bash.

For the celebrations, Kajol opted for a bright red saree and completed her look with matching bangles, earrings, and a bindi.

In one of the snaps, Kajol is seen striking a pose with Ajay and her son Yug. She also posted a picture with her mother Tanuja and mother-in-law.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently came up with a web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which is helmed by Suparn Varma. She will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Filmmakers began the production of the film in Mumbai on August 18.

Earlier, sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti."

"The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders", Kajol added. (ANI)

