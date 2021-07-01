Los Angeles, Jul 1 (PTI) Marvel star Don Cheadle has officially married his partner of 28 years, fellow actor Bridgid Coulter.

Actor Wanda Sykes, who guest hosted "The Ellen Show", shared the news during Cheadle's appearance to promote the latest season of his Showtime comedy "Black Monday".

Cheadle, 56, and Coulter, who have been together since the early 1990s, exchanged vows early last year during the coronavirus pandemic. They have two daughters, Ayana and Imani.

Sykes said she was surprised when she heard about the couple getting married quietly amid the pandemic.

"You texted me at the top of the year, I guess, and you told me that you just got married. And I was like, 'Oh damn, the pandemic got to Don and Bridgid.' I was like, 'What the hell happened, man?'

"I think I just texted something back, like, 'Hey, if you're happy, I'm happy for you.' I was like, 'Cheadle went Hollywood'," she said.

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" actor took the teasing well and said Sykes' response was not out of the ordinary.

"Yeah, I mean, that's understandable given that we've been together 28 years before we got married. I hold you blameless," the actor said.

Cheadle and Coulter, 52, have starred together in the 1997 historical feature drama "Rosewood", based on the events of the 1923 Rosewood massacre in Florida, when a white mob killed black people and destroyed their town. PTI

