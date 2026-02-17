PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Mobilise App Lab Limited (The Company Mobilise) is engaged in the business of providing SaaS-based software solutions through cloud-based platforms, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Monday, February 23, 2026 aiming to raise ₹ 20.09 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin: Central Board of Secondary Education Exams Start in Single Shift, Lakhs of Students Appear Across India; Nervousness, Excitement on Day 1 (Watch Videos).

The issue size is 25,12,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of₹ 75- ₹ 80 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Also Read | What Is Qwen 3.5? Everything You Need To Know About Alibaba's New AI Model.

- Anchor Portion - Upto 7,13,600 Equity Shares

- Net QIB - Upto 4,76,800 Equity Shares

- NII- Not Less than 3,60,000 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not Less than 8,35,200 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - 1,26,400 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Funding requirement in product development through talent hiring for the company, Funding requirement toward business development and marketing activities aimed at driving the organization's expansion across domestic markets, Funding towards the infrastructure of the company and General Corporate Purposes. The anchor portion will open on Friday, Feb 20, 2026 and the issue will open on Monday, Feb 23, 2026 and will close on Wednesday, Feb 25, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Corporate CapitalVentures Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr. Ashish Sharma, Promoter & Managing Director of Mobilise App Lab Limited expressed, "The launch of our Initial Public Offering marks a defining milestone in the growth journey of Mobilise App Lab Limited, as we evolve from a focused enterprise software platform into a scalable, multi-solution SaaS company serving B2B clients across sectors and geographies. Over the years, we have built a strong ERP portfolio addressing critical requirements in education, facility & asset management, supply chain, and human resource management.

The IPO represents the next phase of our expansion. Proceeds from the Fresh Issue will be utilised towards product development through talent hiring, business development and marketing initiatives, and strengthening infrastructure, enabling us to scale operations and deepen our market presence. As we enter the public markets, our focus remains on sustainable growth, continuous innovation, and long-term value creation, supported by a strong leadership team, robust technology platforms, and the growing adoption of digital enterprise solutions."

Mr. Kulbhushan Parashar, Founder of Corporate CapitalVentures Private Limited said, "India's enterprise software and SaaS market is witnessing strong growth, driven by increasing digital adoption across education, infrastructure, logistics, and workforce management. Within this expanding landscape, Mobilise App Lab Limited has built a differentiated position by offering integrated ERP platforms that address multiple enterprise use cases across sectors.

The Company's transition from a focused solution provider to a scalable, multi-solution SaaS platform positions it well to benefit from the growing demand for technology-led operational efficiency among B2B customers. The proposed utilisation of IPO proceeds towards product enhancement through talent hiring, business development and marketing initiatives, and infrastructure strengthening is expected to further support scalability and market penetration. With an experienced management team, proven execution capabilities, and exposure to large and expanding end markets, Mobilise App Lab Limited is well-placed to participate in the long-term growth opportunity offered by India's enterprise digital transformation and SaaS ecosystem."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)