Washington [US], November 29 (ANI): The untimely demise of legendary fashion designer Virgil Abloh shook the entire entertainment industry. Hours after the news of his death was out, Grammy winner Drake dedicated a social media post to remember the legacy of his late friend.

The 'God's Plan' star took to his Instagram handle on Sunday to share some photos of himself with Virgil.

"My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you, love you eternally brother thank you for everything," the rapper wrote to his late friend alongside photos of them together and an OVO jet that Virgil had worked on.

Drake and Virgil have been friends for a long time. As per several reports, Virgil designed the 'Certified Lover Boy' singer's USD185 Million Patek watch that he mentioned on track 'Life Is Good'.

The singer had also referred Virgil and his work on his recent single 'What's Next'.

Beloved fashion designer Virgin Abloh passed away at the age of 41 on Sunday, after privately battling a rare form of cancer for several years.

Virgil founded the label Off-White and served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection. His demise was confirmed by his labels on social media. He was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer - in 2019. According to the statement, Virgil opted to keep his cancer private, and underwent treatments while continuing to work as one of the fashion industry's leading voices.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their two children. (ANI)

