Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], April 24 (ANI): Popular Entertainment Network (Pen Studios), the film distribution media company, has announced an investment of Rs 100 crore in the upcoming Mohanlal starrer film 'Drishyam 3'.

Drishyam 3 is one of the highly anticipated films of the entertainment industry, which stars Mohanlal in the lead role. It is directed by Jeethu Joseph.

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Taking to their Instagram, Pen Studios shared their next venture in the entertainment industry by announcing an investment of Rs 100 crore in Ashirvad Cinemas through Panorama Studios for the film Drishyam 3 starring Mohanlal.

"Pen Studios to invest Rs 100 cr in Aashirvad Cinemas through Panorama Studios for the filmDrishyam 3 starring Mohanlal," read the announcement.

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While sharing the post, the media distribution company wrote, "Pen Studios backs one of India's most iconic thrillers, Rs 100 Cr investment. Drishyam 3 in Cinemas 21st May."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXgXPBEDgpy/

In September 2025, the makers commenced the film's shooting and shared pictures from a puja ceremony. The inaugural function was marked by a traditional lamp-lighting and pooja.

Director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor joined Mohanlal at the event. In the snaps, Mohanlal was seen holding a clapperboard of the film, followed by the traditional lamp lighting and pooja with the cast and crew of the movie.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor plays the character of Georgekutty in the 'Drishyam' franchise. The first instalment of the franchise was released in 2013.

The 'Drishyam' franchise follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General (IG) of Police goes missing. (ANI)

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