Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 27 (ANI): After the resounding success of 'Lokah Chapter 1', the makers have announced the sequel of the film on Saturday.

Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, the official production studio of the film, gave fans the first glimpse of 'Lokah Chapter 2' by sharing a video titled 'When Legends Chill: Michaek x Charlie'. The movie is expected to centre around Tovino Thomas's character, Chaatan, in the film.

Also Read | Vijay Rally Stampede: Death Toll at TVK Leader's Rally Rises to 31, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin To Visit Karur on September 28.

The film's teaser features a playful conversation between Tovino and Dulquer Salmaan, who was previously introduced as Odiyan in a social media post.

At one point, Tovino jokes with Dulquer, asking, "Why don't you call me once in a while -- in 50 years or even 100 years?"

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Nehal Chudasama Returns After Weeklong Stay in Secret Room, Shatters Amaal Mallik's Ego by Praising Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna's Task Performance.

The banter continues as Tovino mentions that his brother is out now, unlike him, and could be violent.

He then asks Dulquer if he would come to help if called upon, to which Dulquer promptly says no.

The light-hearted exchange ends with a brief glimpse of the much-anticipated second part of the 'Lokah' universe.

The sequel will be directed by Domic Arjun and will star Tovino Thomas in the lead role.

Taking to his X handle, Wayfarer Films wrote, "Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2 Starring Tovino Thomas. Written & Directed by Dominic Arun. Produced by Wayfarer Films."

https://x.com/DQsWayfarerFilm/status/1971828275854168471

Made under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' has been written and directed by Dominic Arun.

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the role of a superhero in the film. Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian and Sandy also play prominent roles in the movie.

'Lokah Chapter 1' was released in theatres on August 28, 2025. The film has garnered praise from critics and viewers after its release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)