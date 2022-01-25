Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): Dylan McDermott, who has been recurring on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime', has now been tapped as the lead of 'FBI: Most Wanted'.

According to Deadline, McDermott will succeed Julian McMahon, who is exiting 'FBI: Most Wanted' after almost three seasons. McMahon's last episode of Jess LaCroix, the head of FBI Most Wanted Unit's team assigned to the most extreme cases, will air on March 8.

Also Read | Jai Bhim: Twitterati Accuse Suriya’s Film of Buying Slot on Oscars’ YouTube Channel; Here’s the Truth to the Whole Controversy!.

McDermott is slated to make his 'FBI: Most Wanted' debut in Episode 17 of the current third season, airing in April. There are no details about his role yet but he will play a new character.

On 'Law & Order: Organized Crime', McDermott originally signed on as a one-year series regular to play Stabler's (Chris Meloni) Season 1 nemesis. His character Richard Wheatley was so well received that NBC and Wolf approached 'The Practice' alum about coming back, leading to a blockbuster deal for him to return as a recurring in Season 2. McDermott's arc on 'L&O: Organized Crime' will be winding down as he transitions to 'FBI: Most Wanted'.

Also Read | Art Directors Guild Awards 2022: West Side Story, Cruella, Nightmare Alley, The Green Knight Lead the Nominations; Here's the Complete List of the Nominees.

Produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of the Universal Studio Group in association with CBS Studios, 'FBI: Most Wanted' is part of CBS' formidable FBI Tuesday lineup. It is a Top 10 drama averaging 8.8 million viewers (most current).

'FBI: Most Wanted' is executive produced by Dick Wolf, David Hudgins, Todd Arnow, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)