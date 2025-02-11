New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A clip of Indian singer Arijit Singh taking his British counterpart Ed Sheeran on a scooter ride is going viral on social media, with a section of fans calling it "the most wholesome" video ever.

According to reports, Singh was photographed riding the vehicle with Sheeran, who is currently on the India leg of his Mathematics (+-=÷x) Tour, sitting behind him, unaccompanied by any security detail.

While details about the video, including the date and venue, couldn't be immediately confirmed, reports say the singer duo were filmed riding the scooter on the streets of Singh's hometown Jiaganj in Murshidabad district in West Bengal.

"If this is not the most wholesome video ever idk what is (crying and heart emojis)" said a fan on X.

"Fav singers on bike ride (sic)" a user said, with another simply calling it a "vibe".

One wrote: "Two Legends in one frame".

"Humblest souls together," read a post on the microblogging site.

"I Never expected that to happen (sic)" said another.

Last year, Sheeran joined Singh on stage for the latter's concert in London where they jammed to the British singer's popular love ballad "Perfect".

Sheeran, also known for songs such as "Shape of You", "Galway Girl" and "Thinking Out Loud", began his tour in India on January 30 in Pune.

He will conclude his trek on February 15 at Delhi-NCR.

