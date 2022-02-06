Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Veteran lyricist Santosh Anand, who penned the beautiful lyrics for late Lata Mangeshkar's hit song 'Ek Pyar ka Nagma Hai', is grief-stricken after her death.

Referring to the iconic song, he told ANI, "It was all her magic. I simply wrote and she made it magical with her voice."

Remembering Lata Ji's association with Laxmikant-Pyarelal, the legendary composer duo of this song, he added, "Where has everybody gone? Laxmikant ji has gone. Pyaare bhai is there and we try to remain in touch regularly."

Overwhelmed with the grief of the loss of the legendary star, Anand said, "What should I say? May God rest her soul in peace. I am not even capable of saying this for someone as great as her."

'Ek Pyar ka Nagma Hai' featured Jaya Bachchan and Manoj Kumar in the film 'Shor' (1972).

The last rites of the late singer with full state honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm today. Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure on Sunday morning. (ANI)

